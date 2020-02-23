Midwinter grows sales, marketing and customer service teams

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Cloud-based financial advice software business, Midwinter Financial Services, has made three new appointments to lead its sales, marketing and customer services teams.

Andrew Whelan was appointed head of distribution to lead the sales and marketing team; Christine Murr was the new client services lead, leading the customer support team; and Deborah Dalziel was the new marketing manager.

Whelan had 20 years’ experience in the financial services market and was previously director of the adviser services for Milliman.

Murr joined Midwinter last month from StatePlus where she was a financial planner was most recently, experience which would support her role in building a network with Midwinter’s retail and corporate clients.

Dalziel also joined last month and would lead the transformation of the Midwinter brand to support the future direction of the business.

Jeff Hall, Midwinter chief operating officer, said: “With the recent industry changes and our acquisition by Bravura last year, this is an exciting time of growth for the Midwinter business.”