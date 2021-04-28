Midwinter announces integration with myprosperity

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial advice fintech Midwinter has announced an integration with myprosperity, a client portal solution for financial advisers and accountants, where AdviceOS can now pull client data from myprosperity.

Ivon Gower, Midwinter head of product, said the addition of myprosperity to Midwinter’s growing list of partnerships with leading specialist technology providers.

“We are committed to working with technology providers that enhance our offering to the financial advice industry,” Gower said.

“Our partnership with myprosperity supports this broader integration strategy designed to deliver increased value and efficiency to AdviceOS customers by integrating with the industry’s leading solutions.”

Peter McCarthy, myprosperity founder and executive director, said the integration of the firm’s client portal with Midwinter’s AdviceOS would be a “game-changer” for progressive firms looking to leverage technology to grow their revenue, increase efficiencies and create a digital presence.

“We have experienced significant growth in app downloads, digital doc signing, and in-app fact finds highlighting the demand from clients for more digital capabilities to meet their financial needs,” McCarthy said.

“Connecting myprosperity and AdviceOS is a win-win for advisers and their clients.”