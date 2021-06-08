Metrics appoints three investment directors

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Metrics Credit Partners has appointed three investment directors, two joining from Investec Australia.

Marc Hurwitz would join from Investec Australia’s corporate and acquisition finance (CAF) team while Charles Tandy and Mathew Fulton joined Metrics in April from ANZ and Investec Australia respectively.

Hurwitz, who would join Metrics today, had 20 years experience including 11 years at Investec and previous roles at Ellerston Capital and Goldman Sachs.

In March, Metrics acquired the CAF loan portfolio, creating a portfolio in excess of $6.5 billion in assets under management.

Fulton and Hurwitz would focus on corporate origination while Tandy would look at commercial real estate asset origination.

Metrics managing partner, Andrew Lockhart, said: “We are very pleased to have Mathew, Marc and Charles on board. All three bring extensive industry experience and position us well for continued growth”.

“The Investec portfolio acquisition has been a great outcome for investors, as it has added to the diversity and liquidity across our funds, and expanded our relationship with Australian corporate borrowers.”