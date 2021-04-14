Mercer appoints head of Sentinel

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Mercer has appointed Tricia Nguyen as head of Mercer Sentinel, Pacific, where she will lead the firm’s outsourced due diligence and custody consulting capabilities.

Mercer’s institutional wealth leader, Simon Eagleton, said Nguyen’s appointment was the final step of a carefully planned succession strategy as current head Peter Baker transitioned to a part-time basis.

“We’re delighted to officially appoint Tricia to lead our Mercer Sentinel team, a move that has been more than a year in the making,” Eagleton said.

“Tricia has already been taking the lead on Sentinel’s services behind the scenes as part of Peter’s succession planning, and I’m confident this will be a seamless transition.

“Peter remains an integral part of the team, and will continue to provide his expertise in a part-time capacity.”

Nguyen joined Mercer in 2015 and had been leading the team in assessing operational risk within investment management operations across all asset classes.

She had more than 20 years’ experience in financial services across asset consulting, custodian operations and relationship management.

As an outcome of the organisational change, Ash Moosa, would assume the role of lead consultant, heading up Mercer Sentinel’s custody consulting services.

Having joined Mercer in 2015, Moosa had more than 30 years’ experience in financial services, with significant expertise in the custodian space.