Lonsec expands research team

Lonsec has said it is looking for new talent to support the new services and has recently made two senior hires to its research team, with Ron Mehmet and Sebastian Lander joining as senior investment analysts.

Mehmet would join the fixed income team, having previously held the roles of Investment Specialist at Perpetual and Head of Sector Portfolio Management at BT Investment Solutions.

He would bring his experience as a portfolio manager responsible for over $30 billion in funds under management and extensive knowledge of fixed income and defensive strategies, the firm said.

Lander joined the multi-asset team from Julliard Financial Services, where he served as a portfolio manager. Prior to this, he had held a senior investment analyst with Select Investment Partners.

“We’re very excited to welcome Ron and Sebastian. Their portfolio management experience not only adds to our capabilities but also builds on the range of skills and perspectives within the research team,” Lonsec Research Executive Director Lorraine Robinson said.

Lonsec said recent recruitment was part of a broader alignment that will help the business further develop its research offering.

The company said that with the launch of its new sustainability research, which includes an initial coverage of eleven funds, along with a pipeline of technology improvements and usability enhancements planned for its market leading iRate platform, there was still a need for new talent.