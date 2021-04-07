Link partners with Retirement Essentials

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Link Group has partnered with fintech Retirement Essentials to help customers get ready for retirement by providing affordable and accessible personal financial advice.

In an announcement, Link said the service was aimed at getting customers ready by incorporating affordable financial advice on Government Age Pension eligibility with assistance and lodgement of the customer’s Age Pension application via SuperEd’s Retirement Essentials service.

Members would also be able to have their application submitted for the Age Pension through the same service.

Link chief executive, retirement and superannuation solutions, Dee McGrath, said: “Our partnership with Retirement Essentials provides an important piece of the puzzle for an all-encompassing retirement solution offering.

“Researching and preparing for retirement can be a daunting process. Our clients’ members can now be confident that they have both the systems and advice they need to manage the transition.”

Also commenting, SuperEd managing director, Hugh Morrow said: “We are excited to combine our capabilities with Link Group’s technology and existing advisory services to deliver an unparalleled solution for funds with proven benefits for fund members”.