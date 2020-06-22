L1 Capital makes two hires

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Global investment manager L1 Capital has appointed Chris Clayton as head of distribution and Aman Kashyap as investment specialist.

Clayton would be responsible for managing business development, marketing and client services.

He had over 19 years of financial markets experience primarily focused on funds management distribution.

He had previously worked at Acadian Asset Management, worked in all parts of the distribution market including as head of sales and marketing at BT Investment Management, and as head of asset management (sales) at the National Australia Bank (NAB).

Kashyap would take over relationships with research houses, asset consultants and private wealth firms.

He had most recently worked at Prodigy Investment Partners, and prior to that held senior distribution roles with Ophir Asset Management, NAB Asset Management and ING Australia.