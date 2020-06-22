L1 Capital makes two hires

23 June 2020by Chris Dastoor
0 Comments

Global investment manager L1 Capital has appointed Chris Clayton as head of distribution and Aman Kashyap as investment specialist. 

Clayton would be responsible for managing business development, marketing and client services. 

He had over 19 years of financial markets experience primarily focused on funds management distribution. 

Related News:

He had previously worked at Acadian Asset Management, worked in all parts of the distribution market including as head of sales and marketing at BT Investment Management, and as head of asset management (sales) at the National Australia Bank (NAB). 

Kashyap would take over relationships with research houses, asset consultants and private wealth firms. 

He had most recently worked at Prodigy Investment Partners, and prior to that held senior distribution roles with Ophir Asset Management, NAB Asset Management and ING Australia. 




Read more about:
L1 Capital
appointment
Chris Clayton
Aman Kashyap
Acadian Asset Management
BT Investment Management
NAB
Prodigy Investment Partners
Ophir Asset Management
ING Australia

Recommended for you

MyState CEO to stay on after resigning

Read more

Midwinter launches product comparison feature

Read more

Magellan adopts new compliance system

Read more

Allan Gray boosts distribution team

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment