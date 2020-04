Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Westpac has named its new chief executive – elevating acting chief executive, Peter King.

Announcing the move, Westpac chairman, John McFarlane said it was a case of wanting a chief executive in place now, and not later.

He said King’s appointment was for a period of two years.

King has been a long-term executive of Westpac having spent 25 years with the banking group.