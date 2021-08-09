JPMAM appoints ANZ CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has appointed Andrew Creber as Australia and New Zealand chief executive, replacing Rachel Farrell who left the firm in July.

Creber would be responsible for driving the strategic direction and accelerating the growth of the Australian and New Zealand business, which covered both institutional and retail clients.

He would manage all facets of the business, which included sales, product development, client services and operations, and lead the teams based in Melbourne and Sydney.

Creber was most recently based in Singapore for JPMAM, where he served as Asia Pacific deputy chief administrative officer, responsible for the firm’s operations and business execution across the region.

He joined the firm in London in 1998, and served in a variety of finance, strategy, project management and operations roles across the business.

Based in Australia for several years, he previously served as chief operating officer for the Australian asset management business.

He was a long-established advocate of company-wide diversity and inclusion initiatives, which included the firm’s inaugural male allies program to support J.P. Morgan’s Women on the Move.

Creber would be based in Sydney and reporting to Dan Watkins, JPMAM Asia Pacific chief executive.

“Andrew is a seasoned leader adept at delivering results, evidenced by his long track record of collaborative partnerships with functions across our business,” Watkins said.

“With his extensive business execution experience, as well as his in-depth knowledge of our capabilities and our clients, Andrew is ideally positioned to lead our Australia business.”

Creber said Australia was an important strategic growth market for JPMAM and he wanted to build on the strong foundation and momentum already established by the firm’s local teams.

“I’m looking forward to helping further strengthen our client relationships and investment capabilities,” Creber said.

“As part of this, we will accelerate our focus on providing industry-leading sustainable investment expertise and on continuing to expand our alternatives investment offerings, as clients increasingly focus on these two critical areas.”