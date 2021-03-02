Janus promotes three

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Janus Henderson Investors has promoted Tom Kelly, Jaxon Ruddock and Fawzul Ahmed into new roles.

Kelly had been promoted to the head of institutional distribution for Australia, reporting to country head, Matt Gaden.

He joined the firm in 2016 as an institutional sales director and since June 2020 had been driving the strategy for the institutional business channel.

In his new role, he would lead the institutional distribution team with a focus on continuing to work closely with institutional clients to deliver increasingly tailored solutions to meet their needs.

Ruddock had been promoted to head of consultant relations for Australia.

He had been playing an increased role in broadening the relationships with institutional asset consultants in addition to his role of managing retail research.

In his new role, Ruddock would continue to work to deepen relationships with both local and global consultants and connect them with the company’s investment teams.

Ahmed had been promoted to senior client account manager and was a part of the client account management team led by Harry Wall.

Matt Gaden, Janus Henderson head of Australia, said with the ongoing consolidation in the market leading to fewer but larger funds, it had become increasingly important the firm were able to connect with the market and clients to solve problems or challenges, as opposed to simply pushing a product.

“This solutions-led approach seems to resonate with the larger super funds, while our highly differentiated strategies such as our global multi strategy offering are meeting otherwise unmet needs for differentiated solutions for the smaller to mid-size funds,” Gaden said.

“Our efforts to further grow and diversify the institutional book will be dependent on our ability to tailor outcomes for clients or meet a need with differentiated strategies.

“These promotions reinforce the firm’s commitment to growing its institutional business in Australia, as it is a critical component to our long-term vision for growth.”