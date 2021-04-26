JANA adds to operational consulting team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investment consulting firm JANA has appointed Morningstar risk director, Eleanor Cheng, as a consultant.

In the role, she would bring technical expertise to JANA’s clients through governance and operational due diligence research and process.

At Morningstar, Cheng was director of risk management (APAC) and previously had roles with Royal Bank of Canada, NAB and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

She would be based in Sydney, reporting to senior consultant Jo Leaper.

“Her experience working across many of APAC’s leading financial services companies brings insight and expertise that will benefit both JANA and our clients alike,” Leaper said.

“Eleanor’s appointment is the latest development for our team as we continue to grow our due diligence and governance capabilities.

“Eleanor will play a key role in providing our clients with independent and thorough analysis of investment managers and advice on how to implement best-in-class governance frameworks.”

Ann-Mary Rajanayagam was also recently appointed as head of technology and operation last month.