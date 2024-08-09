Iress welcomes Insignia GM as super CEO

Iress has appointed Insignia Financial’s former general manager of master trust and insurance products as its newest CEO of superannuation.

Sam Wall, Insignia’s general manager of master trust and insurance products, will be joining Iress from 9 September 2024.

He takes over from Paul Giles, Iress’ current superannuation chief, who commenced in the role in March 2023 and first joined the company in 2022 as head of superannuation, strategic markets.

Wall holds more than 25 years of experience across superannuation, investments, wealth and insurance. He joined Insignia as a general manager in 2021, where he oversaw its MySuper, retail superannuation and investment products across multiple brands. The brands included MLC, Plum, ANZ Smart Choice, OnePath and IOOF, as well as overall business management for the superannuation, investments and insurance teams.

Prior to this, Wall was the general manager for wealth products and platforms at MLC for nearly four years, and also held senior product and platform roles at Colonial First State and Zurich Financial Services.

Commenting on the appointment, Iress chief executive Marcus Price said: “Sam joins Iress at an important time for our superannuation business, as we reset our strategic priorities to drive improved performance and outcomes for our customers. I’m delighted to welcome his expertise to the Iress leadership team.

“He has a strong track record of leading transformational change within the wealth management industry, with considerable experience of the operating and risk environment within superannuation. He brings extensive experience in designing and delivering market-leading superannuation offerings for the benefit of members, with a focus on simplification and operational efficiency.”

Wall also remarked on joining Iress at a time of considerable change and opportunity, particularly as it undergoes its transformation strategy that has seen four divestments.

“I’ve always been a believer in the role that technology plays in delivering better results for super funds and their members, and I’m looking forward to working with clients to support them in their growth aspirations,” he commented.

The incoming super CEO’s departure from Insignia comes as the firm recently unveiled a new operating model and executive team under chief executive Scott Hartley’s leadership.

This centred around four dedicated lines of business: asset management, superannuation (master trust), wrap platform and advice. Each division is set to be led by an executive – a mix of existing staff and new appointments – with end-to-end accountability to drive positive sustainable growth and profitability, improve customer outcomes and the customer experience.

