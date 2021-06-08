Iress appoints product design head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial services technology firm Iress has appointed Amir Ansari as global head of product design.

Prior to joining Iress, Ansari was director of user experience at digital consultancy Transpire where he managed a team to delivered digital experiences for clients such as Vodafone, RACV, Virgin Australia and AWS.

Before that, Ansari was head of user experience at technology consultancy DiUS Computing, where he was responsible for building and growing their design capability across Melbourne and Sydney.

Ansari would be based in Melbourne, reporting to Iress’ chief product oﬃcer, Joydip Das.

Das said Ansari brought signiﬁcant experience working with leading global brands employing human-centred design to create differentiated products and client and user experiences.

“Amir’s appointment is another important step toward our goal of creating greater scale, simplicity and performance across Iress’ software and services,” Das said.