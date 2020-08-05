Iress appoints chief commercial officer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Iress has appointed research firm Investment Trends chief executive, Michael Blomfield, to the newly-created role of chief commercial officer, responsible for Iress’ business growth objectives including growth at scale.

Commencing from 19 October, he would report to Andrew Walsh, IRESS chief executive, and be a member of the leadership team.

Blomfield had previously led the equities division at Commonwealth Bank, as well as being Asia Pacific managing director for MF Global.

Iress chief executive, Andrew Walsh, said the new role reflected the firm’s focus on scale, consistency and delivery.

“We also continue to focus on improving the client experience and a focussed strategic approach to this is important to Iress and our clients,” Walsh said.

“Michael is an experienced financial services leader with extensive international experience including in Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the US.

“Michael will bring a strong focus to sales capability and client experience supported by his international and industry experience.”