IPL expands distribution and PM teams

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Managed discretionary account (MDA) operator Implemented Portfolios Limited (IPL) has made three new appointments into its distribution and portfolio management teams.

Laura McInerney and Kieran O’Halloran had been appointed into the newly-created roles of executive – partnerships and distribution, and would both report to Phil Pilgrim, general manager of partnerships and distribution.

McInerney had almost 10 years’ experience in the investment management sector, which included roles at Macquarie Bank, Xplore Wealth, and Private Portfolio Managers.

O’Halloran joined after spending six years across various roles at MLC within insurance, investments licensee services.

Anton Hermanto had also been appointed to the portfolio management team in the position of custody and administration manager and would report to Chris Smith, head of investment services.

Hermanto had previously worked in similar roles within fund and investment operations across Colonial First State, Nikko Asset Management and JP Morgan.

Greg Kirk, IPL executive chair, said: “In regard to the appointments of Laura and Kieran, it is exciting to witness what was not long ago a one-man distribution team evolve into a team of five, which we believe is a demonstrated reflection of our company’s continued progress.

“In collaboration with over 121 advice practices, we now manage over 4,000 model portfolios and that number has continued to grow steadily as more and more advisers recognize the benefits of the individually managed accounts [IMA] structure for investors, and the efficiencies our service brings to their businesses.

“What we are seeing in the industry right now, particularly within managed accounts, is an increasing shift towards delivering a more personalised investment experience to investors based on individual preferences and values, and our service enables advisers to provide this individualisation to their clients at scale.

“The new additions to our teams will assist in servicing this growing clientele and supporting the financial advisers utilising our service.”