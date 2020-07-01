IPL enters agreement with adviser Wealth Today

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Managed discretionary account provider Implemented Portfolios Limited (IPL) has entered into agreement with adviser group Wealth Today.

The agreement would see the firm provide Wealth Today’s advisers with individual managed accounts (IMAs).

This reflected the demand from investors for bespoke, personalised investment solutions and from advisers who wanted to spend more time with clients and run more efficient advice practices.

Chief executive of corporate development at IPL, Santi Burridge, said: “Forward thinking dealer groups are increasingly seeing the necessity for an investment service solution like ours that truly partners with advisers to put the client first. On top of that, the efficiencies gained from utilizing our IMA service really do free up advisers’ time - allowing them to step deeper into the role they were designed to do – helping their clients live their best lives.”

Jack Standing, national head of advice at Wealth Today, said the use of IMAs would help the firm to assist with advisers’ compliance requirements and ensure they were acting in clients’ best interests.