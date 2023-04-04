Intelliflo Australia announces two senior hires

intelliflo has ramped up local operations in Australia, hiring two business development managers to drive ongoing expansion following its full-scale market launch in March.

Kate Fellows was announced as business development manager for Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania, while Aaron Thiele would oversee Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Stuart Alsop, head of sales at intelliflo Australia, said the hires would allow the technology platform to continue expanding its reach across Australia to better serve advisers and clients.

“Now that intelliflo is fully operational here in Australia, we are excited to bring our award-winning software and services to more advice businesses to transform the advisory experience and make financial advice more affordable and accessible for more Australians,” he said.

Fellows, who would be based in Melbourne, had over 25 years of industry experience in financial planning, business development and consulting.

She had previously held the role of senior business development manager at Macquarie Group.

She had also been a national paraplanning ambassador for the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Her experience would also include being the founding director of The Professional Paraplanner, which provided education and advocacy for the paraplanning profession.

Meanwhile, Thiele had held a similar role at Brighter Super and had been with Suncorp for over a decade. Based in Brisbane, he would bring over 15 years of industry experience in sales and business development to the role.

intelliflo’s Alsop added: “Kate and Aaron have extensive industry experience and are both well equipped to introduce our product and services to advisers and clients across Australia. They both form an integral part of our team and will drive our ongoing expansion, with the support of the business globally.”

The firm’s product offering, “intelliflo office”, was a business management system designed for financial advice firms of all sizes.

It aimed to streamline the entire advice process, giving advisers the time needed to focus on their client relationships and outcomes.

Its client base included some 30,000 financial advisers across the US, the UK and Australia.

