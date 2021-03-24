Integrity Life appoints distribution and marketing GM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Life insurance provider Integrity Life has appointed Russell Hannah as general manager of distribution and marketing.

Hannah joined from MLC Life where he served as general manager of retail distribution partnerships for the past five years; prior to that he held senior roles with BT Life, Aviva and ING.

Hannah’s appointment comes off the back of the announcement of Sean McCormack as the new managing director and chief executive, late last year.

McCormack said Hannah brought with him more than 20 years’ experience across life insurance and had a deep understanding of the importance of partnerships.

“In addition to this, he is a thought-leader and champion for change with a genuine passion for protecting customers along with strengthening and evolving all aspects of our industry,” McCormack said.

Hannah said Integrity Life was an organisation that was changing the insurance sector for the better.

“They are focussed on partnering with advisers, licensees, brokers and corporate clients with a contemporary and truly customer centric proposition.

“They also understand the importance of service excellence and creating operational efficiencies for their partners and customers alike.”