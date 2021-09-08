Infrastructure investors names new North America head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Global infrastructure investor, H.R.L. Morrison and Co has appointed Perry Offutt as its new head of North America, effective mid-October.

Perry, who has over 20 years of extensive infrastructure investment and industry experience, particularly in deal origination and execution, with a strong track record of success, joined from UBS Asset Management, where he most recently held the role of managing director, head of infrastructure Americas.

Prior to this, he worked at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets where he was managing director on the North American investment team and at Morgan Stanley, where he was head of infrastructure Banking for the Americas.

"I look forward to building upon Morrison and Co's long and successful track record of 'investing wisely in ideas that matter’,” Perry said.

“There are significant investment opportunities in North America, and I am proud to be joining this entrepreneurial and leading infrastructure specialist to help clients gain greater access to this vibrant region.”

Morrison and Co has been investing in US renewable energy markets since 2016 and opened its New York office in 2020 to expand its presence in North America, and build on three decades of infrastructure investment globally, the firm said.

The company’s US portfolio includes investments in renewable energy business, Longroad Energy and Clearvision Ventures, an infra-tech fund.