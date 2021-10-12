IAM appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Listed investment firm, Income Asset Management Group (IAM) has appointed former UBS investment specialist, Jonathan Baird, as chief executive.

As part of his role, he would join the board of IAM’s first incubation fund manager, Fortlake Asset Management, as an executive director.

Baird would join another former UBS senior executive, Fortlake’s founder Dr Christian Baylis, in growing the nine-month-old funds management business.

“We are very excited Jonathan is joining Fortlake and IAM as he will help steer our strong growth trajectory, with funds under management currently growing by $50 million a month,” Baylis said.

Baird was most recently head of client service and marketing – Australia and New Zealand at Western Asset Management and previously held senior roles with Zenith Investment Partners.

Jon Lechte, IAM chief executive, said “Our appointment of Jonathan continues the building of the IAM business with best in class people to support our rapid growth in bonds, treasury management and asset management.

“Jonathan comes at a critical point as we complete our second fund investment with Tactical Global Management.”

Baird said: “The partnership between Fortlake and IAM is a fast growing and agile offering that caters to the current needs of sophisticated investors, with Fortlake’s state-of-the-art fixed interest funds already attracting worldwide attention”.

The funds management business had also been added four funds platforms: Praemium, Hub24, Powerwrap and Netwealth, as well as the new Blossom app.

According to FE Analytics, the Fortlake Sigma Opportunities returned 15.17% since inception on 16 December, 2020, to 30 September, 2021.

The Fortlake Real-Higher Income fund returned 11.16% and the Fortlake Real-Income fund which returned 7.41%.

Return of Fortlake funds since inception to 30 September