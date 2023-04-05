Household Capital welcomes new CFO

Household Capital has named Ian Parkes as chief financial officer.

A former CFO at Mortgage Choice for three years and Homeloans for six years, Parkes would bring more than 25 years of experience to the role across mortgage distribution and origination, accounting, audit, risk, compliance and securitisation.

His experience would also include Australian banking, credit and wealth from both Westpac and St George.

Stepping into the role, Parkes would replace Paul Murray, who had been with Household Capital for almost five years since the Series A financing.

Joshua Funder, founder and chief executive, said he was “delighted” to welcome Parkes to the team.

“Ian brings extensive end-to-end mortgage and finance experience. His leadership will enable Household Capital to continue to lead the delivery of innovative offerings to help more senior Australians achieve a secure and comfortable retirement and have confidence in their future,” he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Parkes said: “Household Capital is an exciting, values-based growth opportunity for me.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to further build Household Capital and further develop this significant new category to meet the financial needs of an ageing population”.

The retirement funding provider, founded in 2016, offered financial solutions to retirees that would allow them to bundle their superannuation savings, home equity and Age Pension to achieve their retirement goals while continuing to live at home.

In December 2022, it acquired government home equity scheme specialist Pension Boost to provide both Home Equity Access Scheme (HEAS) and Household Loan products to older Australians and help retirement funding providers like superannuation funds.

