HLB Asia Pacific appoints chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The managing partner of advisory and accounting HLB Mann Judd Brisbane, James Henderson, has been appointed as chair of HLB Asia Pacific.

Henderson would lead HLB Asia Pacific over the next three years and would primarily be responsible for implementing HLB’s strategy and growth initiatives plan across the region.

He had been with the company since 2005, mostly advising international clients, and throughout his career specialised in industries including property and construction, hospitality, professional services, transport, financial services, and the not-for-profit sector.

“Over the past 15 years, our client base has really evolved and now attracts clients from Asia Pacific, Europe and North America,” Henderson said.

“Having extensive experience with Asia Pacific clients in particular will provide me with a greater understanding of what’s happening in the region.

“The growing significance of the area globally as an economic hub is only going to intensify and become more relevant.

“HLB’s position there is important, and I’m looking forward to continuing its role in the global economy.”

Tony Fittler, HLB Mann Judd Australasian association chair, said Henderson was a natural fit for the role, having also served on the National Executive Committee for HLB Mann Judd for the past nine years.

“The ability for James to draw upon client and management experience, and share this knowledge at a regional level will be of benefit to the organisation,” Fittler said.

“It’s a time where change is being forced upon us and we need to deal with that change in appropriate ways; James is the best person to lead HLB Asia Pacific through this period.”

His appointment followed the retirement of Terry Blenkinsop as chair who is a partner with HBL Mann Judd Perth.