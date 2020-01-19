HESTA appoints chief advice officer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Health services industry superannuation fund HESTA has appointed Josh Parisotto to lead their advice and education service.

He joined from VicSuper where he was executive manager, distribution and takes on the leadership of their advice and education function from Matt Halpin.

Debby Blakey, HESTA chief executive, said his extensive experience in financial services would help deliver strong outcomes for members.

“Our advice and education services are vital to supporting our members make a real difference to their financial future and Josh will bring unique insight and experience to help us take this to the next level,” Blakey said.

“We have educators and advisers across Australia to provide help and guidance that’s relevant, timely and tailored to our members’ personal needs.

“Josh joins HESTA as we continue to deliver on our ambitious program to enhance our ability to deliver advice and education to more HESTA members via their channel of choice, be that digital, phone or face-to-face.”