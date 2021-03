Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Charlie Haynes has been announced as stepping down as chief executive of major research and ratings house, Lonsec.

The company announced that Haynes would be stepping aside after working through a transition which would end on 30 June.

The company said it had started the search for a new chief executive.

The company also announced that Mark Spiers has been appointed as chairman of the board.