FSI appoints two non-executive directors

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has appointed two independent non-executive directors: Michelle Tredenick and Richard Wastcoat.

Following the sale of FSI, formerly known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management, last year to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking corporation, the FSI board announced it would operate as a standalone investment manager governed by a board of directors with the intention to appoint two independent non-executive directors within 12 months.

Tredenick had previously held senior roles at NAB, MLC and Suncorp, had been twice awarded Banking and Finance CIO of the year, and was a Fellow of the Institute of Company Directors.

She also currently served on several listed as private company boards, including Insurance Australia Group, Bank of Queensland, Cricket Australia, Urbis, Ethics Centre and the Senate of the University of Queensland.

Wastcoat, who would be based in London, had over 25 years’ executive experience in the US, Europe and Asia and had a track record of leading a large, complex business as well as managing developing businesses in emerging markets.

He had 10 years’ experience as an independent non-executive director and board member for international asset management, banking and wealth management, education services and fintech companies.

Wastcoat joined First State Investments as a non-executive director in 2011 as its first non-executive director in 2011, and previously spent 25 years at Fidelity.