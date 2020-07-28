Franklin Templeton announces new APAC distribution head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Franklin Templeton has appointed Vivek Kudva as the new head of Asia Pacific (APAC), including India, responsible for the firm’s retail and institutional distribution.

The appointment would be effective at the competition of Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason on 31 July, 2020.

Based in Mumbai, he would report to head of global advisory services, Adam Spector.

Kudva had over three decades of industry experience and expertise in asset management and banking, and previously held a similar leadership positions as head of Europe, Middle East and Asia.

As part of the newly-announced APAC senior leadership team, Matthew Harrison would continue in the role of managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Kudva said post the Legg Mason deal closure, the combined entity would be well positioned to capitalise on the diverse growth opportunities that existed across the region.

“Our clients will benefit from the added capabilities across multiple world-class specialist investment organisations, and I look forward to working with my experienced leadership team to continue to deliver the exemplary service our clients expect from us," Kudva said.

Jenny Johnson, Franklin Templeton president and chief executive, said the acquisition of Legg Mason would establish Franklin Templeton as one of the world’s largest independent asset managers, with a newly-combined assets under management of over USD$164 billion in the APAC region, after deal close.

“I would like to congratulate Vivek Kudva on his new role to lead the team in delivering a range of truly diversified global investment strategies through an expansive distribution organisation with global reach and scale,” Johnson said.

“Vivek’s strengths as a leader and depth of experience in various international markets position him ideally to lead our newly combined business in the APAC region.”