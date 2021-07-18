Former super CEO appointed Bennelong chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Michael Dwyer has been appointed as chair of the boards of Bennelong Funds Management Group (BFMG) and its subsidiary Bennelong Funds Management (BFM).

He joined the Bennelong boards as non-executive director in December 2020 and would succeed Stephen Rix as chair, who would remain on the boards as a non-executive director.

Rix became chair in 2016 and had been a member of the BFMG board and the BFM board since 2010.

Dwyer had over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including as chief executive officer of First State Super between 2004 and 2018.

He was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2011 for service to the superannuation industry through leadership and executive roles, and to the community as a director of Australia for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Dwyer held a number of other directorships, including chair of NSW TCorp, director of Iress, and chair of Australia for UNHCR.

He was also a member of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Consultative Panel and a member of the Global Advisory Council for Tobacco Free Portfolios, as well as a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and a fellow of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

Craig Bingham, BFM chief executive, said Dwyer’s industry knowledge and expertise would be invaluable for the business as it continued its growth strategy, both in Australia and overseas through its UK and US-based arm, BennBridge.

“Michael’s three decades in the superannuation industry, across a variety of senior roles and responsibilities, enables him to provide valuable insights to our executive team as the industry continues to evolve and mature,” Bingham said.

“The past few years have seen significant growth for Bennelong both in Australia and overseas, and Stephen’s experience in a range of investment banking, private equity and infrastructure operations has been instrumental during this time.

“We’re grateful we will continue to benefit from his experience as a non-executive director.”