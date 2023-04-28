Former Olympian to lead Ord Minnett’s private wealth team

A former Olympic medallist with over 18 years of experience in financial services is set to lead Ord Minnett’s private wealth team.

Frank Hegerty had first joined the wealth management group in 2020 as state manager for Victoria and South Australia.

He would retain these responsibilities while taking a ‘national view’ in the new role as head of private wealth, the firm said.

Chief executive Karl Morris said he was “delighted” to recognise and reward talent at Ord Minnett.

“Since joining us three years ago, Frank has demonstrated a deep understanding of our client’s wealth management needs and how to run a business that offers the best private client and adviser experience in Australia,” he said.

“We are an advice business; we work hard to make Ord Minnett the best place for advisers to work. If our advisers are proud of our brand, feel supported and fulfilled, word of mouth and client satisfaction follows”.

Hegerty had over 18 years of experience in financial services across wealth management, banking, and credit. His resume also included two years as a private client manager at NAB, and eight years at Westpac in various roles.

Hegarty represented Australia in rowing at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in Beijing.

Morris added that the firm’s associate adviser graduate program aimed to support up and coming advisers and also recognise existing talent.

Commenting on his appointment, Hegarty wrote on LinkedIn: “I look forward to leading such an experienced team and am proud to be part of Ord Minnett’s heritage of building wealth for generations of investors.”

Julian Reeves would also join the firm this month, making the move from Morgan Stanley.

Additionally, Ord Minnett welcomed Steven Marino and Dylan Viney to the Melbourne team earlier this year. Both advisers had previously been with JBWere.

With over 270 financial advisers, Ord Minnett was one of Australia’s largest privately owned advisory groups.

