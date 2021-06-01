Former Meritum’s head joins Gold Coast fund manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Gold Coast-based boutique investment manager, Swell Asset Management, has appointed former general manager of NAB’s Meritum Financial Group as its head of distribution.

Lachlan Hughes, chief executive at Swell, said that Poole’s knowledge of the industry, that spanned 25 years, and understanding of financial advice and product solutions would help expand the business.

Hughes set up Swell in 2014 and the firm’s strategy focuses on globally listed companies at a discount to their conservatively estimated intrinsic value.

“I am looking forward to growing the Swell Asset Management brand across its target market segments of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and financial advisors across Australia,” Poole said on his appointment.

“I believe our investment team’s strong vision, grounded values and open, collaborative investment style will provide great client outcomes.”