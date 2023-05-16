Former Future Fund chief technology officer joins Praemium

Praemium has appointed Richard Large as chief technology officer (CTO), who previously held the same position at Australia’s $250 billion sovereign wealth fund.

In joining the executive leadership team, Large would oversee the development and execution of the firm’s technology strategy. He would additionally bolster Praemium’s innovative growth within the platform industry.

Large brought more than 20 years of experience within the technology and financial services sectors. Most notably, he held the position of CTO at Future Fund for over two years and led a team of more than 170 technologists to maximise investment returns.

Future Fund had recently welcomed David Bluff as the new head of private equity, alongside its appointment of Ben Griffiths as director of equities. This marked the second senior executive role to be filled at the fund in April.

Moreover, Large was also the former global head of business systems at abrdn in the UK, which had over 5,000 employees and £500 billion in assets under management.

“His deep expertise and experience in the financial services industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our business and will solidify our commitment to creating market-leading technology solutions for wealth management firms,” said Anthony Wamsteker, Praemium chief executive.

“With expertise in designing and implementing complex financial systems and delivering technology strategy to maximise business returns, Richard has a proven track record in technology transformation, IT governance and operational efficiency.”