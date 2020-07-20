Former CFSGAM CEO joins Yarra Capital

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Former chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) Mark Lazberger has joined Yarra Capital as a non-executive director.

Lazberger held the CEO role at CFSGAM and First State Investments for 10 years until December 2018 when it was acquired by Japanese bank MUFG.

Prior to joining First State, he had a 15-year international career with State Street with roles including president of State Street Japan in Tokyo and president of International State Street Global Advisors in London.

At Yarra, an active fund manager focused on Australian equities, he would work closely with the board and executive team to help the firm achieve growth.

Mark Burgess, chair of Yarra Capital Management, said: “There are few executives in this country with Mark’s experience. We are delighted that he has agreed to join Yarra’s board and look forward to working with him”.