First Sentier makes non-exec board appt

First Sentier Investors has appointed Susie Rippingall to the board as its third non-executive director.

In her career, Rippingall worked as a senior portfolio manager at First State Investments (Hong Kong) and a portfolio manager at First State Investment Management in the UK.

First State Investments was the former name of First Sentier Investors, the firm transitioned to the new name in September 2020. In Australia, it was previously known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

First Sentier Investors chairman, Sunao Yokokawa, said she had been appointed on the basis of her investment management experience in Asia.

“We are pleased that Susie will be joining as non-executive director of First Sentier Investors Holdings. Her extensive experience as a portfolio manager and independent director make her ideally suited to the role.

“We know she will add significant value to the board with her strong understanding of corporate governance best practice and unique insight into the Asian investment management sector, which is a core strategic market for us.”