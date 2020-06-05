Ex-REST CEO to head Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Former REST chief executive, Damian Hill, has been appointed as the new CEO of Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) and will start in the role in July.

CSC board chair, Patricia Cross, said Hill brought depth of experience and knowledge to CSC and that his “particular customer focus” would complement the initiatives the fund had implemented over the years.

Hill said: “I am really looking forward to working at CSC. It is responsible for both defined benefit and defined contribution super schemes, and there will be significant challenges in every aspect of managing a large complex organisation like CSC.

“CSC is both an APRA and ASIC regulated organisation, and has responsibilities and accountabilities to the Government and Federal Parliament as a statutory corporation.

“There is a unique dynamic with this organisation, delivering retirement outcomes for members of the Australian Public Service and the Australian Defence Force.”

The appointment follows current CEO Peter Carrigy-Ryan’s retirement who was the inaugural CEO of the fund since 2011.

Commenting on Carrigy-Ryan’s departure, Cross said: “The board of CSC and I thank Peter for his extraordinary contribution to CSC. Peter’s leadership, his values, his command of complexity, and his total customer and member focus will be very much missed, and we wish him all the very best in his retirement”.