EQT appoints Kelly O’Dwyer as non-exec director

Kelly O’Dwyer, the former Minister for Revenue and Financial Services who oversaw the creation of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA), has been appointed by EQT Holdings as a non-executive director to its board.

O’Dwyer had also been appointed as a member of the board risk committee.

Carol Schwartz, EQT chair, said O’Dwyer brought a combination of deep understanding of government and policy, with a focus on economic and tax policy, Australia’s financial regulatory framework, corporate governance, risk and compliance and significant leadership experience.

“Her experience in reforming the superannuation system and financial services, and her work in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation will bring new perspectives and ideas to the Equity Trustees board room,” Schwartz said.

Jim Minto would also step down from the board today, while Catherine Robson had been appointed as chair of the board risk committee and as a member of the board audit committee.

“We thank Jim for his significant and valuable contribution to Equity Trustees during his four years of service, including his work as chair of the board risk committee,” Schwartz said.

O’Dwyer was the Liberal Party member for the Federal seat of Higgins for nine years and was currently a non-executive director of property and investment group Home Consortium and a member of the School Council of Caulfield Grammar School.