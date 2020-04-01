Elston adds partnership executive

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Elston Private Wealth has appointed Eric Armbrust to the role of partnership executive, working closely with the adviser team to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new ones.

Formerly with Perpetual, he had also worked for National Australia Bank and Lloyds Banking Group.

Damon Bensein, Elston chief executive, said when a firm got the relationship right, a trusted partnership could be a powerful catalyst for mutual growth.

“We’ve seen that happen again and again, and we have so many great long-term success stories to share; Eric is coming on board to help us continue that success,” Bensein said.

“And he’s arrived at the right time, just as we’re building a stronger presence in Sydney and looking to future expansion in Melbourne.”