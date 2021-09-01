Easton appoints head of GPS Wealth

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Easton Investments has appointed Tara Ross as head of GPS Wealth and she will start in the role on 13 September, 2021.

Ross was Wilsons Advisory’s general manager for private wealth and her appointment aimed to strengthen the Easton leadership team and take the wealth solutions division to its next period of growth.

Easton Investments managing director, Nathan Jacobsen, said: “At Easton, we share an ambition with financial advisers and accountants to create positive industry change.

“Our shared goal is to solidify the position of financial advice as a recognised and respected profession that delivers tangible results for its clients. As head of GPS, Tara will play a key role in partnering with GPS advisers to deliver on this ambition.”

“Culturally, we are deeply aligned in our beliefs on governance, the future of financial advice and the momentum required to create the right environment for advice businesses to succeed.”