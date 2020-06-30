Dransfield to depart Suncorp as firm restructures

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Gary Dransfield, chief executive, insurance (Australia) is to leave Suncorp, as the firm undergoes a leadership restructure.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today, Suncorp said a new role of chief executive – insurance product and portfolio would be created to lead the various insurance distribution channels.

This would be taken over by Lisa Harrison, current chief customer and digital officer.

There would then be a second role of chief operating officer – insurance, who would lead the claims management and operations process which would be held by Paul Smeaton, current head of the Suncorp New Zealand business. Jimmy Higgins, chief financial officer for Suncorp New Zealand, would take over Smeaton’s role as head of New Zealand in an acting capacity.

Dransfield joined Suncorp in 2009 and held various executive positions including head of Vero New Zealand and personal insurance. He would leave on 17 July, 2020.

Suncorp group chief executive Steve Johnston said: “In recent years, Dransfield has been instrumental in leading Suncorp’s response to disaster events in New Zealand and Australia including earthquakes, floods, cyclones and bushfires.

“He has made an incredible contribution to Suncorp as well as the insurance industry in both Australia and New Zealand. I know he will be missed by his executive colleagues as well as the many people he has worked with at Suncorp and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Clive van Horen was appointed as chief executive for banking and wealth, joining the firm on 4 August, 2020, from Commonwealth Bank where he had worked for the last decade.

The banking and wealth department would include customer strategy, finance, marketing and digital distribution.