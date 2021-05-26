Deputy CEO resigns from ASX

By Oksana Patron

27 May 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has announced that after 23 years of service, its deputy chief executive (CEO), Peter Hiom, has resigned and will leave the organisation on 1 July, 2021, to pursue his interest in fintech and blockchain technology.

ASX said in the announcement that Hiom would be joining an investment firm with a focus on financial services technology firms, Motive Partners.

ASX managing director and CEO, Dominic Stevens, said: “Peter has made a significant contribution to Australia’s financial markets over many years, first at SFE and then ASX, including the past 11 years as deputy CEO.

“Peter is a strong advocate for embracing new technology to deliver innovation and efficiency across our industry. This is best exemplified by his leadership of the investigation and adoption of distributed ledger technology to underpin the replacement of CHESS.”

Following Hiom’s departure, the firm said that executive responsibility for the delivery and governance of ASX’s CHESS replacement project would continue with group executive Tim Hogben.




Read more about:
Peter Hiom
Dominic Stevens
ASX

