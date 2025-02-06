Data house welcomes former SQM research head

SQM Research’s former head of research, Rob da Silva, has joined an investment consulting and analytics firm to drive the expansion of its research coverage.

Da Silva spent nine years at SQM Research before briefly taking up a new role at investment research provider Research IP as its head of research in January 2024.

After spending one year at Research IP, he has now been appointed as the head of research at Foresight Analytics, an investment consulting and analytical solutions provider.

According to Foresight Analytics, he will lead the firm’s research and due diligence efforts as it looks to grow its investment research coverage, distribution footprint and analytical capabilities.

The company was established in 2015 by founder and director Jay Kumar, providing data analytics and modelling, ESG ratings, asset consulting and benchmarking services. Its clients include names such as Perpetual, Magellan Financial Group, Hyperion Asset Management, and Fidelity International.

“We are thrilled to be able to attract someone of Rob’s talent to Foresight Ratings to help drive the next phase of growth in our investment ratings and research distribution capabilities,” Kumar said.

“Rob will broaden the reach of our fundamental-driven research into public and private market opportunities. His vast experience will be an invaluable addition as we continue to deliver thoughtful and sensible recommendations for clients.”

Da Silva’s experience in investment management and fund research spans across more than 40 years. Prior to his time at SQM Research, he was the head of manager research and deputy CIO at van Eyk. He previously held senior roles at Principal Global Investors and BT Financial Group.

Commenting on his own appointment, da Silva said: “I look forward to contributing to Foresight Analytics’ future growth and advancing its research excellence.

“Foresight has grown its investment research coverage, tech offering and distribution since the acquisition of Australia Ratings in 2021, and I look forward to contributing to the next phase of the firm’s growth.”

Foresight Analytics purchased Melbourne-based investment research business Australia Ratings Analytics in March 2021 to strengthen its market share.

Australia Ratings delivered investment ratings on wholesale and retail managed funds, separately managed accounts, and exchange-traded products to the wealth management industry.