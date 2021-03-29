Clearview hires head of product and pricing

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ClearView Wealth Limited has appointed former RGA Australia chief risk officer and head of research, Nick Kulikov, to the newly-created role of head of product and pricing.

Kulikov would report to Gerard Kerr, general manager – life insurance and would be responsible for ClearView’s current LifeSolutions product and the development of the group’s new life insurance solution, which would be launched in the second half of the year.

In his previous role, Kulikov drove RGA Australia’s risk management agenda, managed regulator relationships and conducted detailed analysis of portfolio experience including the individual disability income protection (IDII) portfolio.

“This is a critical time for the life insurance industry with major regulatory changes set to come into effect later this year,” Kerr said.

“It is also an important year for ClearView with key transformation projects underway including a new policy administration system, underwriting rules engine and adviser portal.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Nick on board to lead the product and pricing team, as we continue to focus on delivering contemporary, fit-for-purpose solutions that offer greater certainty and stability of benefits and premiums for customers and advisers.”

Kulikov also previously held senior roles at ANZ and ING Australia including chief actuary, and was a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary and a Fellow of the Actuaries Institute Australia.

He was currently a member of the Actuaries Institute disability taskforce.

“Given my background and experience, I can bring the perspectives of risk management, product structure and pricing approaches to product management,” Kulikov said.

“The life insurance industry’s deteriorating performance over the past few years, due mainly to IDII but not exclusively, has forced insurers to review their products and pricing with a greater focus on sustainability.

“This renewed focus is good for long-term customer outcomes and, in turn, the industry’s viability.”

As at 31 December, 2020, ClearView had $282 million in annual in-force life insurance premiums, over $3 billion in funds under management, and over $11 billion in funds under advice.