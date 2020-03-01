Class adds CTO

2 March 2020by Chris Dastoor
Self-managed superannuation fund software company Class has appointed Alexis Rouch as chief technology officer (CTO), as it undergoes a transformative business strategy.

Rouch had worked in technology for over 20 years, and most recently had technology leadership roles at AMP, WorkSafe, Victoria, ANZ, PwC, Accenture and Medical Media Australia.

She would join the business as it executed its ‘reimagination strategy’, which would see Class grow into new sectors of the professional services ecosystem as a technology solutions provider.

The reimagination strategy included an investment of $12 million this year on product and technology development, in addition to a growth strategy that included partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

The first acquisition was announced in January which was fintech documentation platform NowInfinity.

“Technological development is ever-present but Class’ investment this year as it pivots its business is a compelling reason to become a part of the team,” Rouch said.

“I am looking forward to helping Class design and implement new services and technologies that will enable it to continue to be an invaluable technology partner for its customers.”

 




