Chicago asset manager expands into Australia

GCM Grosvenor has appointed Andy Lukas as managing director of its Australia and New Zealand operations as it launches a new office in Sydney.

The alternative asset manager has held a presence in the Asia-Pacific region since 1996 and currently has offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Its 530-person-strong global team also included offices in New York, Toronto, London, and Frankfurt.

GCM Grosvenor’s Australian operations, led by Lukas, would assist in expanding its global access and enable the firm to better address client needs in the APAC region.

Lukas would bring over two decades of experience in managing client relationships to the role, including 12 years as director of institutional sales at HSBC in Sydney.

“We are excited that Andy has joined our team,” said Jonathan Levin, GCM Grosvenor president.

“He is a seasoned professional who brings the requisite skillset and a global perspective in working with institutional investors.”

Headquartered in Chicago, the firm managed approximately US$74 billion ($110 billion) in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies.

