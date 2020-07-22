Charter Hall appoints new office CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Charter Hall has announced it has appointed Carmel Hourigan as its new office chief executive (CEO) who will replace Adrian Taylor who will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Hourigan, who joined from AMP Capital where she served most recently as global head of real estate and was responsible for leading AMP Capital’s $29 billion property investment and management business, would also join the Charter Hall Executive Committee.

She would bring more than 28 years’ experience in the real estate investment industry, spanning key senior leadership positions and roles in funds management, investment, research and advisory services. Prior to AMP Capital, Carmel held senior roles at GPT Group, Lend Lease and Colonial First State.

Hourigan is currently board director of the Property Council of Australia; serves as special advisor to the Property Male Champions of Change group and is a Fellow of the Australian Property Institute.

“We welcome Carmel to Charter Hall and know that she will lead our office team and complement our executive committee in delivering for our customers and driving both growth and resilience across the group,” Charter Hall group managing director and CEO David Harrison, said.

“The diverse sector experience and leadership roles Carmel has played will be invaluable in supporting the growth of Charter Hall, as we continue to strive for outperformance and excellence on behalf of investors and shareholders.”