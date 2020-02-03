Charter Hall appoints new fund manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Charter Hall has announced the appointment of Miriam Patterson, former head of real assets at Telstra Super, to the position of fund manager, Charter Hall Direct.

Patterson would be reporting to Direct’s chief executive, Steven Bennett who sits on Charter Hall’s Executive Committee reporting to group managing director and chief executive, David Harrison.

The firm said that the creation of the fund manager role was a reflection of the strong growth of its Charter Hall Direct’s business.

Patterson joined from Telstra super where she was appointed head of real assets in 2016, after almost five years as an investment manager, in the property and infrastructure investment team. Prior to this, she worked at Hastings Funds Management and Ernst & Young in corporate finance.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Miriam who has 15 years’ experience in property and infrastructure and brings a diverse range of skills in portfolio and risk management, transactions, asset management and investment governance,” Harrison commented on the appointment.

“Miriam will be an excellent fit for the group as we grow the institutional quality of investments available to our Direct platform which has more than 20,000 retail, self-managed super fund (SMSF), high net worth (HNW) and family office customers.

“We further expect Miriam’s experience to compliment the broader group and her knowledge, experience and relationships in the wholesale market will be invaluable.”