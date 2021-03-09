Channel Capital appoints distribution director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Channel Capital has appointed Phelim O’Neill as distribution director to its Sydney office, where he will be responsible for relationships across the adviser, family office and wholesale channels in NSW and the ACT.

He joined from AMP Capital where he serviced private wealth groups and advisers, and had over 12 years’ experience in financial services across distribution, project management and wealth having worked across multiple asset classes in public and private markets.

Andrew King, Channel Capital’s head of distribution, said O’Neill was a well-regarded individual within the advice and wealth space across the eastern states.

“As the growth of our investment capabilities continues, we can expect to attract such high-quality talent to service the needs of our clients,” King said.

Channel Capital provided a range of services including incubation, operations, distribution, marketing and responsible entity services to eight investment management firms with associated assets of $16 billion as of 31 January, 2021.