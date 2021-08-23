CFS appoints group chief risk officer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Colonial First State (CFS) has hired Anthony Lane from MLC as its group chief risk officer (CRO).

Lane was most recently CRO and chief operating officer (COO) at MLC which he joined in 2019 and led a team of 750 people.

This included work on the firm’s separation from NAB which was completed in May 2021 with MLC Wealth being acquired by IOOF.

Prior to this, he spent held senior leadership roles at Westpac and BT, and also spent almost 15 years at Mercer in a variety of roles including global leader of fund manager research and global COO.

CFS had made several senior appointments in advance of its separation from Commonwealth Bank, which included Kelly Power as chief executive for CFS Superannuation, Andrew Morgan as chief financial officer and Darren McKenzie as COO.