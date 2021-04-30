Centrepoint CEO departs

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Centrepoint Alliance has announced on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that chief executive Angus Benbow will leave the company on 28 May, 2021.

Alan Fisher, Centrepoint Alliance chair, said Benbow had led Centrepoint through an “unparalleled” period of change.

“We thank Angus for the contribution he has made to Centrepoint Alliance, particularly the repositioning of the advice business through his leadership of the Strategic Refresh transformation, during a significant shift in the regulatory environment,” Fisher said.

Benbow said he took pride in the firm’s accomplishments during his three-year tenure.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have led Centrepoint Alliance through its transformation and repositioning at a period of such disruptive and significant industry change, and strong believe that the company is well positioned to continue its recent growth,” Benbow said.