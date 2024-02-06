Bravura appoints chief people officer from AMP

Bravura has hired a chief people officer, fresh from transforming the culture at AMP.

Gillian Davie will join the firm following the exit of Duncan Thomas from Bravura after almost two years.

In the role, she will head up the fintech firm’s global people and culture teams with a focus on attracting and retaining talent across the firm’s 15 offices.

Prior to joining Bravura, she spent three-and-half years at AMP as the director of people and culture.

Based in Sydney, she will report to managing director and group chief executive Andrew Russell.

Russell said: “Our people are one of our greatest assets, and Gillian is joining at a pivotal time for the organisation as we further look to embed a client and product-centric culture across our 1,300 employees spread across 15 offices globally.

“Having worked broadly across the technology and financial services sectors, both domestically and internationally, I’m confident Gillian will bring a fresh perspective to evolve our people and culture strategy to deliver for our clients, and drive growth for our organisation.”

At the end of 2023, the firm appointed two chief executives for the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Paul Dunn will lead APAC and Chris Spencer will lead EMEA. Dunn has worked at Bravura for five years and was previously the APAC managing director, while Spencer is based in London and has worked at Bravura as a managing director since November 2022.

The decision to appoint two leaders intends to improve the structure of its global teams to accelerate operating and financial performance.

“Our new structure will set ourselves up for future success and ultimately ensure we continue to provide a suite of industry-leading solutions throughout the wealth value chain to help our clients unlock value, create scale and achieve operational efficiency gains,” said Russell.

