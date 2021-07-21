BOQ appoints ME Bank director to board

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

With the acquisition of ME Bank completed, former bank director Deborah Kiers will join the Bank of Queensland’s (BOQ’s) board of directors.

The acquisition led to a rotation of directors for BOQ Group and Kathleen Bailey-Lord would retire from her role as non-executive director.

The board changes would take effect from 5 August, 2021, and the number of non-executive directors would remain at seven.

Patrick Allaway, BOQ chair, said it was customary for a new director to join following an acquisition and Kiers’ experience and understanding of the ME Bank business made her the appropriate choice.

“As a director with ME Bank since July 2020, and having ben chair of the ME Bank board’s people and culture sub-committee, I know she will bring valuable perspectives on the ME heritage, underscoring for us the unique ME Bank value proposition and culture,” Allaway said.

Kiers had over 26 years’ board experience and had spent almost 10 years as the managing director and founding Asia Pacific partner of JMW Consultants.

She also served as a non-executive director, chair and committee member for IFM Investors.

Kiers appointment would be voted upon by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 7 December, 2021.