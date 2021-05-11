BetaShares co-founder now CFO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Exchange traded fund (ETF) provider BetaShares has appointed co-founder Jason Gellert as chief financial officer (CFO).

Gellert would be responsible for the financial activities of BetaShares, which included capital management, accounting and audit functions, and corporate strategic investments.

He had helped establish the business over a decade ago and was previously head of corporate development.

Prior to BetaShares, he was a member of the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley, in both their Sydney and New York offices, as well as the investment team at Investec Wentworth Private Equity.

Alex Vynokur, BetaShares chief executive, said: “Jason has, since our inception, been a key member of the BetaShares management team and we are delighted to see him take on this new role, as we enter the next phase of our development”.

Gellert said: “I am thrilled to accept appointment as BetaShares CFO as we embark on the next exciting stage of the journey and I look forward to continuing to assist the business as it continues to enhance its platform as a leading, independent Australian financial services business”.